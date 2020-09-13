See Post: Athiya Shetty shares a cryptic post on Karma

Athiya Shetty shared a cryptic note on karma and treating people with empathy amid the social media war between Ankita Lokhande and Shibani Dandekar in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. "You will never understand the damage you did to someone until the same thing is done to you. That's why I am here—karma," her post read.

Have a look at her post right here:

Though Shetty did not mention any names, netizens were quick to guess who she was alluding to. And in an interview last year, talking about her roles and performances, the actress stated, "I had a great time working on Hero [2015] and Mubarakan [2017] but somewhere I was not fulfilled as an actor. This film gave me the opportunity to work hard and break the mould, challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone."

Shetty also said she looks at competition as something that makes the job fun, but does not look at what others are doing. "If you concentrate on your work, your journey becomes easy. Everybody is struggling to do their best. Today, there are different platforms and hence, work for everyone." She was last seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chakhnachoor.

And this is what she had to say about her role in the film, "I speak Bundelkhandi in the film, so, I had to get the language and accent correct. I worked for four weeks to get everything right as it has to be authentic and in sync with the film."

