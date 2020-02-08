Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul rumours: Dad Suniel Shetty reacts

Actor Suniel Shetty has reacted to rumours that his daughter, actress Athiya Shetty, is dating cricketer KL Rahul. "I am not having the relationship, and you (media) will have to ask Athiya about it. If it's true then you (media) come and tell me, and we will talk about it. If you don't know, how can you ask me?" said Shetty.

Athiya and KL Rahul sparked off rumours that they are in a relationship after they were spotted partying and holidaying together. They haven't made it official yet but their frequent public appearances together have got the tongues wagging.

Shetty was interacting with the media at a clothing brand promotional event. At the event, he also opened up about his son Ahan Shetty's upcoming Bollywood debut. Ahan is set to make his debut in Milan Luthria's Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria. The film is a Bollywood remake of the Telugu hit, "RX 100". The Hindi remake is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

"I think whoever debuts with Sajid bhai feels safe, and so far Ahan is in the right space. He is associated with a good film with a good subject, music and a good director. So, he just has to work hard and if God's blessings are with him, he will move forward. Otherwise, he will also have to struggle like everyone else," said Suniel Shetty.

The veteran actor returns to the screens this year in Sanjay Gupta's "Mumbai Saga", and he also spoke about that film.

"I haven't completed the shooting of that film. I play a small part in 'Mumbai Saga'. I am a part of it because of the kind of character I have been offered by the makers of the film. It has always felt fantastic being a part of Sanjay Gupta's films -- whether it was 'Kaante' or 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', which was directed by Apoorva Lakhia but helmed by Sanjay Gupta. It is always a good feeling working with him. He makes films with men, so it feels good to be a part of the men's team," said Shetty.

"Mumbai Saga" is a gangster drama starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Samir Soni and Amole Gupte. The film is set in Mumbai of the eighties and the nineties.

The story highlights the changing face of Mumbai -- how, in the eighties and the nineties, mills were closed to create space for malls and highrise buildings in prime locations of Mumbai.

Mumbai Saga is scheduled to be released on June 19.

