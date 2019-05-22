Athletics: Asian champ Gomathi suspended for failing dope test

other-sports

The 'A' sample of the runner from Tamil Nadu, who clocked 2 minute and 2.70 seconds to win the gold on April 22, has returned positive for a steroid in the test conducted during the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha

India's Gomathi Marimuthu

Gomathi Marimuthu, 30, who won the 800 metres gold at the Asian Championships last month, was yesterday handed a provisional suspension after being tested positive for a banned substance.

The 'A' sample of the runner from Tamil Nadu, who clocked 2 minute and 2.70 seconds to win the gold on April 22, has returned positive for a steroid in the test conducted during the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha. If her 'B' sample also tests positive, she faces a maximum ban of four years as this will be her first doping offence. "Yes, Gomathi has tested positive for a steroid and she has been placed under provisional suspension," a top source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

It is learnt that Gomathi had earlier tested positive for a banned substance in the sample the National Anti-Doping Agency collected in Patiala during the March 15-18 Federation Cup but was not communicated by the national anti-doping watchdog on time.

"We have learnt that Gomathi also tested positive during the Federation Cup. But that report is yet to reach us even now. If the report was handed to us on time, she would have been stopped from taking part in the Asian Championships and the country would have been saved from this humiliation," the AFI official said.

