ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic sets up title clash with Zverev

Nov 19, 2018, 07:55 IST | AFP

World No. 1 Djokovic comfortably saw off the fourth seed 6-2, 6-2 never looking remotely troubled as he targets a record-equalling sixth end-of-season title at London's O2 Arena

ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic sets up title clash with Zverev
Novak Djokovic celebrates a point against Kevin Anderson

Novak Djokovic produced a masterclass on Saturday to crush Kevin Anderson and set up a title decider at the ATP Finals against Alexander Zverev, who ousted Roger Federer after a bizarre incident involving a ball boy.

World No. 1 Djokovic comfortably saw off the fourth seed 6-2, 6-2 never looking remotely troubled as he targets a record-equalling sixth end-of-season title at London's O2 Arena. "I'm very pleased I'm able to play at a high level consistently week after week for the last six months," said Djokovic.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

novak djokovicatptennis news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

MS Dhoni was always destined to marry Sakshi, here's why?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK