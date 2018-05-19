ATS probes if Shakeel was trying to recruit for Pakistan terror groups

Officers say move comes after arrest of 2 suspects who were in touch with a close aide of the gangster in Dubai



Faisal Mirza (left) was allegedly sent for arms training to Pakistan via Dubai by Chhota Shakeel aide Farooq Devadiwala

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is verifying if gangster Chhota Shakeel and his men are trying to recruit people for Pakistan-based terror groups. The move comes after the state ATS arrested two men - Faizal Hasan Mirza of Mumbai and Allahrakha Mansoori from Gujarat - who were in touch with Farooq Devadiwala, a Shakeel aide in Dubai, recently.

Sources in the anti-terror agency said they have already questioned a few people from the city with links to Shakeel and are verifying if the United Jihad Council has roped in Mumbai underworld to push terror activities in India, apart from using Indian Mujahideen and Islamic State.

Spilling the beans

A senior officer said Mirza's arrest from Jogeshwari last week had led to him dropping a few names during interrogation. Mirza allegedly gave the name of a known Shakeel aide who stays in the eastern suburbs; while he was questioned by ATS's Juhu unit, the other aide from Central Mumbai who Mirza allegedly named has gone off the radar. The police are searching for him.

As per sources, during questioning, the two arrested accused revealed that Devadiwala had recruited a few people in the city, Gujarat and in UP. Mirza, as per the ATS probe, was a "motivator and facilitator". Officers said they are checking to see if the spread is limited or he "managed to brainwash" a large number of people.

The Gujarat connect

Based on Mirza's questioning, ATS arrested Mansoori from Gandhidham, both of whom were allegedly in touch with Devadiwala, who is now detained in Dubai, as per reports.

The ATS probe has revealed that it was Devadiwala who had called Mirza to Dubai and then arranged for his travel to Pakistan, where he underwent arms training in one of Lashkar-e-Taiba's terror camps near Karachi.