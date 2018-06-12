Attend Aditi Mittal's workshop to learn the serious business of stand-up comedy

"Stand-up has become like the guitar of our generation. Everyone's like, 'Arre haan, main utha ke kar loonga, no problem,'" she says

Aditi Mittal

Comedian Aditi Mittal gets her analogy spot on when she says, "Stand-up has become like the guitar of our generation. Everyone's like, 'Arre haan, main utha ke kar loonga, no problem.'" This would seem obvious to anyone who's not Rip Van Winkle. Week in and week out, the city hosts enough shows and open-mic events to flood the websites of ticketing platforms, with new names popping up like ads on an android phone.

But what goes into the building of a successful routine? How do you overcome nerves when getting up on stage? And what's the best way of tackling an unresponsive audience? These are some of the questions that Mittal will address at a two-day workshop this weekend, where she will guide participants about the serious business of stand-up comedy, explaining how it isn't fun and games all the time.

"Everyone expects stand-up to be like the movies, where you go for one audition and suddenly get a film. But that's not how it works. In terms of the craft, there is the whole writing of it. There is performance. There is consistency. So, that's what I'll try and highlight at the workshop," she reveals, being reluctant to divulge too many details about what advice she will share with the participants.

One thing, though, that she does tell us is that the workshop will serve as that kick in the backside that everyone needs sometimes, adding, "If I had to give one tip to anyone looking to become a stand-up comic, it would be this — get up on stage," while assuring us that even though that sounds deceptively simple, it's decidedly not.

On: June 14 and 15

At: Hive at Gostana, 25th Road, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 8,000

