Augusta Masters Golf: Bryson DeChambeau birdies into lead

DeChambeau rolled in a six-foot birdie putt at the par-five second to move to seven-under

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau birdied the second hole yesterday to edge ahead early in the second round of the Masters, where his overnight co-leader Brooks Koepka took double-bogey on the same hole.

DeChambeau rolled in a six-foot birdie putt at the par-five second to move to seven-under. Koepka opened with a birdie, but he was in the woods off the tee at the second and dropped two shots - his first miscue of the week after a bogey-free first-round 66. As morning rain gave way to partly cloudy skies, three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson birdied the second hole to remain one shot behind DeChambeau.

