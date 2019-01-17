Australiain Open: Sizzling Maria Sharapova sets up Caroline Wozniacki date

Jan 17, 2019, 08:35 IST | AFP

Sharapova, who is seeded 30th at the tournament and seeking to recapture former glories after coming back from a drugs ban in 2017, brushed aside Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-2, 6-1

Australiain Open: Sizzling Maria Sharapova sets up Caroline Wozniacki date
Maria Sharapova returns to Rebecca Peterson during their womenÃ¢Â€Â™s singles match

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova's scintillating return to form continued yesterday as she powered into the Australian Open third round to set up a mouth-watering clash with defending champion Caroline Wozniacki.

Sharapova, who is seeded 30th at the tournament and seeking to recapture former glories after coming back from a drugs ban in 2017, brushed aside Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-2, 6-1. Sharapova has only conceded three games en route to round three at Melbourne Park, where she won the title in 2008 and has reached the final a further three times.

Caroline Wozniacki serves against Johanna Larsson in Melbourne yesterday. Pics/AFP
Caroline Wozniacki serves against Johanna Larsson in Melbourne yesterday. Pics/AFP

"I'm really happy the way I performed today and obviously it's always great to be back on this court. Overall, I thought I played a really solid match." The pair emerged on Rod Laver Arena late in the night due to a long-running men's match, meaning only a smattering of fans were there to cheer on the former World No. 1.

Dane Wozniacki, who is battling rheumatoid arthritis, steamrolled Sweden's Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-3 as she bids to become the first woman to defend the title since Victoria Azarenka in 2013.

Sharapova and third seed Wozniacki have met 10 times, with it being 6-4 in the Russian's favour. But their most recent clash was in 2015 at Madrid, which Sharapova won 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

maria sharapovacaroline wozniackiaustralian opentennis news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Here's Why Rahul Dravid is a Living Legend!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK