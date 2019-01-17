Australiain Open: Sizzling Maria Sharapova sets up Caroline Wozniacki date

tennis

Maria Sharapova returns to Rebecca Peterson during their womenÃ¢Â€Â™s singles match

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova's scintillating return to form continued yesterday as she powered into the Australian Open third round to set up a mouth-watering clash with defending champion Caroline Wozniacki.

Sharapova, who is seeded 30th at the tournament and seeking to recapture former glories after coming back from a drugs ban in 2017, brushed aside Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-2, 6-1. Sharapova has only conceded three games en route to round three at Melbourne Park, where she won the title in 2008 and has reached the final a further three times.



Caroline Wozniacki serves against Johanna Larsson in Melbourne yesterday. Pics/AFP

"I'm really happy the way I performed today and obviously it's always great to be back on this court. Overall, I thought I played a really solid match." The pair emerged on Rod Laver Arena late in the night due to a long-running men's match, meaning only a smattering of fans were there to cheer on the former World No. 1.

Dane Wozniacki, who is battling rheumatoid arthritis, steamrolled Sweden's Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-3 as she bids to become the first woman to defend the title since Victoria Azarenka in 2013.

Sharapova and third seed Wozniacki have met 10 times, with it being 6-4 in the Russian's favour. But their most recent clash was in 2015 at Madrid, which Sharapova won 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

