Australian cricketer David Warner to debut in Caribbean Premier League

David Warner/AFP

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) outfit St. Lucia Stars have signed banned Australia batsman David Warner in their squad for the upcoming season beginning August 8, the West Indian club announced on Saturday. Warner will replace fellow big-hitting Australian D'Arcy Short, who was ruled out of the tournament after being selected in Australia A's tour of India.

"We are excited to bring David to the Saint Lucia Stars. David is arguably one of the greatest batsman of the modern era and a winning player," Stars General Manager Mohammad Khan was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. Warner, who was handed a 12-month ban following his role in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, will make a return to competitive cricket in Canada's inaugural Global T20 tournament for the Winnipeg Hawks later this month alongside his former skipper Steve Smith, who was also handed a 12-month suspension by CA.

The month-long CPL will also feature other Australians like all-rounder Shane Watson and Chris Lynn.

