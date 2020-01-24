Australian Open: I need to get better, says Rafael Nadal

Melbourne: Top seed Rafael Nadal said that he needed to be more clinical after dogged fellow left-hander Federico Delbonis frustrated him at the Australian Open on Thursday. The Spanish World No. 1 created 20 break opportunities but was constantly denied by the Argentine before he wrapped up a 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 win on Rod Laver Arena. The victory set up a third-round clash with countryman Pablo Carreno Busta, his doubles partner at this month's ATP Cup.

'Tough match'

"It was a tough match. I lost a lot of opportunities on break point but found a way to finally win the second set," he said. "In the third, I was more relaxed, more aggressive and found better play in that set." Nadal had dropped only 10 games in three previous emphatic wins over 76th-ranked Delbonis and defeat was never on the cards at Melbourne Park. But the Argentine, whose best Grand Slam result was the third round in Melbourne in 2016, made life hard for the 19-time Grand Slam winner, fending off 17 of his break point chances.

"I think I can do lot of things better. But is not because of Delbonis. I can do things better because of myself. I need to play better," said Nadal. "Especially I need to convert the break points. But that's just something that happened today. We don't need to put a lot of attention on this. Just was something that is hopefully history of just one day."

Rafael Nadal consoles a ballgirl after hitting her yesterday

Nadal looked on track for another straightforward victory after racing through the opening set, sealing it with a trademark crosscourt forehand. But he found it tougher going in the second, which went with serve up to the tiebreaker.

Sweet gesture

Nadal came through and Delbonis never recovered as the Spaniard asserted his authority to race home, but not before hitting a ballgirl on the head. He rushed over to console her and gave her a kiss for good measure. "For her, it was not a good moment, I was so scared for her, the ball was quick and straight on her," Nadal said. "I'm very happy she is good. She is brave. Well done."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever