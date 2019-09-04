Auto-rickshaw driver fined Rs 47,500 under MV Act in Odisha

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Wednesday, an auto-rickshaw driver in Bhubaneswar, Odisha was fined a whopping Rs 47,500 for violating a slew of traffic rules under the newly enacted Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019. Under the MVA act 2019, which came into effect on September 1, this is the heftiest fine levied on an auto-rickshaw driver in Odisha under the Act.

The rickshaw driver identified as, Haribandhu Kanhar was fined for a slew of violations including drunken driving, driving without a registration certificate, permit, pollution certificate and insurance among others by the police commissioner.

The auto-rickshaw driver was driving his vehicle when he was stopped by the traffic police at Acharya Vihar in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Bhubaneshwar traffic police levied a penalty of Rs 47,500 which included Rs 5000 for having an invalid driving license, Rs 10000 for drunken driving, Rs 10000 for violating air/noise pollution, Rs 10000 for violating permit conditions and Rs 5,000 in other references, reports news agency IANS.

Kanhar was also fined Rs 5,000 for using a vehicle without registration and Rs 2,000 for plying without insurance and general offence of Rs 500. While speaking to news agency IANS, Kanhar said, "Recently, I had purchased an auto-rickshaw to eke out a living. But, the police have levied a hefty fine. I can't deposit the fine as I don't have the money."

In a similar incident, a man in Delhi was fined Rs 23,000 for riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet and also for not carrying the relevant documents of his vehicle.

With inputs from IANS

