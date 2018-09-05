Auto-rickshaw driver from Bihar found dead in Noida

national

The deceased has been identified as Ishrafil, who belonged to Katihar district in Bihar, and was an auto-rickshaw driver here, the police said

A man hailing from Bihar was found dead with his throat slit near a drainage in Noida Sector 168, police said Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Ishrafil, who belonged to Katihar district in Bihar, and was an auto-rickshaw driver here, the police said.

Officials at the Expressway police station were alerted about an unidentified body being found near a drainage in Sector 168 Monday night, a senior official said. "When the body was checked a wallet was found which had some documents, voter identity card, and phone numbers written on papers," Circle Officer, City 1st, Avneesh Kumar said.

"We have managed to contact his brother. The family, which hails from Bihar, lives here in Baraula village in Sector 49," he said.Kumar said post-mortem has been conducted on the body which confirmed that the victim's throat was slit. "A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 301 (culpable homicide) and 302 (murder)," the CO said. The case is being probed further, he added.

