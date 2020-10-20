Avantika Malik drops truth bomb: Marriage is hard, divorce is hard

Amid rumours that Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's marriage was on the rocks, the latter recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram that has left netizens wondering. Calling it a 'truth bomb', Avantika Malik shed light on some hard facts of life.

Avantika's Insta post reads, "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard..." Take a look at the complete post below:

View this post on Instagram Serious truth bomb via @devonbroughsa #chooseyourhard A post shared by Avantika Malik (@avantikamalik18) onOct 19, 2020 at 8:19pm PDT

Actress Mini Mathur responded to Avantika's post and wrote, "True but my two bits. Make your bubble and sit in it. Crawl out when you must to deal with the shit but always crawl back into easy happy spaces. Compartmentalise!" A friend of Avantika's commented, "Friendship isn't hard!! Not with you for sure" while another Instagram user wrote, "Life is hard. Running away from problems is hard. Better face it."

There were a lot of speculations about Imran and Avantika's separation but none of them were confirmed by Malik, Khan, or any of their family members. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and have a daughter named Imara.

Also read: Reconciliation On The Cards For Imran Khan And Avantika Malik?

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news