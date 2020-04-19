Reconciliation on the cards for Imran Khan and Avantika Malik?

On April 18, Avantika Malik shared a cryptic post on Instagram hinting at a possible reconciliation with estranged actor husband Imran Khan. "I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear— Martin Luther King Jr. Just when I needed to believe in the purity of love, the universe sends me a sign... magic (sic)." It's been over a year since the two, who tied the knot in 2011, have been living separately.

There were a lot of speculations and rumours about their separation but none of them were confirmed by Malik, Khan, or any of their family members. However, this possible patch-up is likely to make their fans and families very happy.

Well, have a look at the post right here:

After a bumpy ride, it seems their marriage is all set to be back to being happy, hale, and hearty! Imran Khan made his debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and immediately became the next big thing in Bollywood. He had a lot of success in the form of films like I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. However, there came a time when his films began to fail and offers reduced. This was speculated to be one of the reasons why his relationship with Malik soured. However, as stated above, nothing was confirmed by any of their families. But as they say- All's well that ends well!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news