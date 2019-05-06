Avengers: Endgame crosses USD 2 billion, becomes second highest grosser

hollywood

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame has surpassed the USD 2 billion mark in its second weekend, obliterating the record for the fastest film to reach that milestone

Avengers: Endgame is now the second-highest grossing movie of all time with USD 2.188 billion globally, passing Titanic in just 11 days. It took Avatar, the previous record holder for the quickest film to make USD 2 billion, 47 days to reach that benchmark, reports variety.com.

Avengers: Endgame is one of only five films to ever cross USD 2 billion in ticket sales, joining the company of Avatar (USD 2.78 billion), Titanic (USD 2.187 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (USD 2.06 billion), and Avengers: Infinity War (USD 2.04 billion). The tentpole has earned USD 620 million at the domestic box office, becoming the ninth biggest title ever in North America. Overseas, the film has amassed USD 1.56 billion, with USD 575 million of that bounty coming from China.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share news of the film's business in India. He wrote, "#AvengersEndgame biz at a glance... Week 1: â¹ 260.40 cr Weekend 2: â¹ 52.55 cr Total: â¹ 312.95 cr Nett BOC. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER."

The epic finale to the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) released in India on April 26. According to Taran Adarsh, Avengers: Endgame became the first Hollywood film to join the Rs 300 crore club in the country.

Trade analyst Amod Mehra suggests that the film is rewriting box office history in India. "There is no stopping this film. Given the ongoing summer holidays, big numbers are expected [even over the upcoming weekend]. I won't be surprised if the film manages to cross Rs 350 crore," he says, adding that with the next big release, the Tiger Shroff-starrer Student Of The Year 2 still four days away, Avengers: Endgame will enjoy an extended run.

Anthony and Joe Russo returned to direct Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd instalment in the MCU. It picks up directly following Avengers: Infinity War, which left the mightiest superheroes scrambling after Thanos eliminated half of the living creatures in the universe.

The superhero blockbuster stars Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.

