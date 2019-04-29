Avengers: Endgame box-office: Film earns Rs 104 Cr in 2 days; Hollywood shows B-town how it is done

hollywood

Avengers: Endgame earns Rs 104 crore in two days, a feat unmatched by Hindi offerings

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame has achieved what every Bollywood filmmaker probably aspires to. It took only 48 hours for Marvel's latest superhero spectacle to race past the coveted Rs 100-crore mark.

The Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson starrer took the box-office by storm, as it opened to Rs 53.10 crore on Friday — inching past Bollywood's highest first day collection of Rs 52.25 crore that was set by Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan (2018). With its two-day earnings of Rs 104 crore, it is second only to Baahubali: The Conclusion's (2017) two-day collection of Rs 221 crore.

Also Read: Avengers Endgame box office: The superhero flick crosses Rs 100 crore mark in two days in India

Trade analyst Amod Mehra says, "Everyone expected a huge opening, but these are insane numbers. Despite releasing on a non-holiday weekend, positive word of mouth and repeat viewing have ensured that the numbers soar. The advance booking for next few days is around 75-80 per cent, so the collection will hardly take a dip. The film might even cross R200 crore in four days."

It may be noted that the movie has only 2,845 screens to its credit, compared to Bollywood biggies that bag 4,000-plus screens. Trade smith Girish Wankhede points out that the fantastic run will continue through the coming week. "There are no big releases for the next two weeks. So, it has a clear run until Student Of The Year 2 releases."

Also Read: Avengers: Endgame earns $305 million worldwide, mints Rs 53.10 cr in India

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates