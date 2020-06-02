Avni Gandotra: The powerhouse of talent as a makeup artist and a beauty expert in Jammu

Avni has broken the glass ceiling of conventional types of work & has carved her name as the best in the beauty industry in Jammu.

Nobody could have thought that being a makeup artist or a beauty expert could turn out be such a lucrative business, a few years ago. It is because of many factors & reasons that this was made possible, which helped in mak-ing careers for many. One such supreme talent we know in the business is Avni Gandotra from Jammu. She is, in fact, the only name in Jammu, who is famously known for her work which exudes her passion & creativity.

It was her love for makeup that brought Avni on this journey where she shifted from being an Architect to becoming a beauty expert. Avni studied Architecture from Amity University, Noida, but while she was in college she had realised her love for becoming a makeup artist as she always had a natural talent of the same & this gave her morale a boost to make a career in that. Her friends have also played a major role in making her realise her true calling. They motivated her all along the way to make her consider the beauty niche very seriously.

After completing her graduation, Avni directly went to the best in the busi-ness, Meenakshi Dutt from Delhi to learn all the knowledge & sharpen her skills as a makeup artist. Today, she has successfully made her name in the entire of Jammu as an independent beauty expert & a successful entrepre-neur by launching her salon business 'The Trends Inn Unisex Salon'. This salon is quite ahead with its innovative services & keeps up with the trends of the industry to offer something new to its clients every time. For all the beauty lovers, it is their favourite destination. Avni started her salon business by joining hands with her brother, who is also a famous personality in Jammu. Amber Gandotra is climbing greater heights in being a businessman; he is into the IT field, the youngest digital entrepreneur, owns restaurants & cafes & also helps Avni in managing her salon business.

In the entire of Jammu, Avni is also popularly known as the best bridal ma-keup artist, who runs behind creativity & innovations & aims to provide her clients with the best of services from her & her salon. This girl has no thoughts of looking back now & is also working towards becoming a beauty blogger soon. Well, it won't come as a surprise if Avni aces this game as well & becomes the best beauty blogger in the industry.

