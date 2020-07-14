Ayesha Shroff is all praise and impressed by her childhood friend's work

The challenging days of the pandemic have pushed many to utilise this period, productivity and creatively. One great example is brought to us by Monika Patel, writer and a childhood friend of Ayesha Shroff whose essay compilation- 100 days of Coronatude and Shroff is highly impressed by her effort.

Ayesha took to her social media handle and shared the book cover of the compilation. She wrote, "Super proud of my childhood friend Monika!!! Once a writer always a writer (sic)".

Super proud of my childhood friend Monika!!! Once a writer always a writer â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/M7xt3vkE5d — Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) July 10, 2020

Like a true friend, Ayesha poured in praises for her friend and shared the work with her followers. With the lockdown in place, the essay compilation beautifully captures all these days- Dealing with a Virus, Aiming for a Doctorate, The New Normal, Bye Bye Covid, Corona Lessons, Loving Isolation, Because we have to be the Change, Moving and Hundred Days. With dedicated essays on each, this creative work is worth a read and all appreciation.

The former actress-producer married Jackie Shroff on 5 June 1987. Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff are one of the loveliest couples of Bollywood, and this year, they celebrate 43 years together. She has two children - Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff.

