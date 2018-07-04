Ayesha Takia threatened, husband Farhan Azmi seeks police help

Apparently Ayesha Takia and her 7 months pregnant sister-in-law were allegedly harassed with threatening messages. Ayeshaâs husband Farhan Azmi has taken to Twitter to seek aid from the Mumbai police

Ayesha Takia and her 7 months pregnant sister-in-law were allegedly harassed with threatening messages on WhatsApp by an unknown individual. Ayesha’s husband Farhan Azmi took to Twitter to seek aid from the Mumbai police. Farhan Azmi, husband of actress Ayesha Takia, in a series of tweets addressed the Mumbai Police about his wife, mother and pregnant sister being harassed and threatened by a litigant in an ongoing case.

My wife @Ayeshatakia , mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!! #betibachao — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) July 3, 2018

Recently, Farhan Azmi, son of renowned Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi was accused of cheating his former business partner, Kashif Khan, in an FIR lodged with Bandra Police.

In a series of tweets to Mumbai Police, Farhan Azmi accused DCP Paramjit Singh Dahiya of ignoring his calls and refusing to hear his complaint.

Later the matter was believed to be resolved as Deven Bharti, IPS, Mumbai Police, offered Farhan Azmi help in the matter.