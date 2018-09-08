Mumbai: Ayman turns Aman after genital reconstruction surgery

national

Doctors recreated his right testicle, which was underdeveloped and hidden under the skin

Aman Mohammad Khan, 5, was born at St George Hospital yesterday. We mean the genital reconstruction surgery on Maharashtra's youngest patient, who was born Ayman, was a success.

Doctors recreated his right testicle, which was underdeveloped and hidden under the skin. The boy has been kept on a regular diet and is expected to be sent back home on Saturday. mid-day, in its series of reports, had highlighted the boy's plight - raised as a girl thanks to underdeveloped genitals. "We operated on his right testicle. Through surgery, we dug the under-developed part to let it hang within the scrotum," said Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, hospital superintendent.

When asked if Aman would need a conduit implantation, like Lalit Salve did, he added, "He is too young for that; he won't need it." He will be put on hormone supplements, and later, depending on his health, they will take a call on operating on the other testicle.

"He is resting now; he was scared initially, but is fine now," said Mohammad Khan. "His mother and siblings are eagerly waiting to welcome him home. We'd never imagined that one day he would be able to lead a normal life like any other boy."

