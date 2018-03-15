Ayodhya row: SC rejects pleas seeking intervention

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected all interim pleas seeking to intervene as parties in the Babri masjid-Ram temple land dispute case



Nirvani Ani Akhara's Mahant Dharam Das and UP Shia Waqf Board chairperson, Waseem Rizvi, leave after a hearing at SC. Pic/PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected all interim pleas seeking to intervene as parties in the Babri masjid-Ram temple land dispute case. A special bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer accepted the contention that only original parties to the dispute would be allowed to advance arguments and the intervention applications of unrelated persons should be rejected.

The apex court also rejected the plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking to intervene in the ongoing matter. The court, however, ordered revival of Swamy's disposed of writ petition in which he had sought enforcement of his fundamental right to worship at Ram temple."I had filed a writ petition saying that I have a fundamental right to worship and this is a superior right than property right," Swamy said. The special bench of the apex court is seized of a total of 14 appeals filed against the HC judgment.

2010

The year Allahabad HC ordered the land be partitioned equally among three parties

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever