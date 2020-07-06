Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana ace the game of Aao Milo, celebrities can't stop praising the duo!

Given the world is yet to come out of their homes entirely and that the lockdown hasn't been uplifted entirely, Bollywood celebrities are still staying at their houses and finding different ways to spend time. Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana have found the perfect way to enjoy their time.

Taking to his Instagram account, Aparshakti Khurana shared a video where he could be seen playing the game of Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo with his brother and this is what the Luka Chuppi actor had to write as his caption- "If Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo was one of the categories of Olympic Games.....Innn 2 ladkon ka medal pakka tha." (sic)

Have a look at the video right here now:

And seeing the video, Bollywood celebrities flooded the actor's section with their comments. Bhumi Pednekar wrote- "Uncles expression behind is priceless." (sic) Karan Tacker commented- "Haha cute!" (sic) Tahira Kashyap commented with a heart and smiling emoji. Mukti Mohan, along with the same emojis, also shared a gold medal for the brothers.

Dino Morea wrote- "Paaaaji 1 & paaaaaji 2, this is too sweet." (sic) And Nushrrat Bharuccha wrote- "A hahahhahahahahhahahaha." (sic)

Ayushmann Khurrana has been on a roll at the box-office for the last three years. His streak of successes began with Bareilly Ki Barfi in 2017 and then he delivered seven more successful films- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl, Bala, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. His last film, Gulabo Sitabo, couldn't release in the cinemas due to the lockdown. It was directed by Shoojit Sircar and also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

Aparshakti Khurana, on the other hand, has delivered strong performances in films like Dangal, Stree, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and now Helmet should be an entertaining watch as well!

