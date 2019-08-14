Ayushmann Khurrana: Dream Girl is my most fearless film

bollywood

In Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana essays the role of a young man imitating female voices, which leads to hilarious results.

Ayushmann Khurrana has had a brilliant journey in Bollywood. Making a stellar debut in 2012, Ayushmann has delivered many hits, and now even has a National Award in his kitty. On Monday, he dropped the trailer of his latest movie Dream Girl in which he essays the role of a young man imitating female voices which leads to hilarious results. Talking in length about his character, India Today quoted him as saying, "In our country, there has been a tradition, whenever Ramleela happens, a boy becomes Sita. But we never gave this any importance. This doesn't happen anywhere but in India. I want to do films which tell our lesser talked about stories".

"The character that Raaj has written is unbelievable. I don't think I've done any film being this fearless. I've usually played in subtlety but this one is out there and a lot of fun," he added.

"When you come to Mumbai, you create a certain perception in your mind because you've grown up on Hindi films. I thought Shah Rukh Khan's character in Kabhi Ha Kabhi Na would be my dream role. Then I thought Aamir's character in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and even Amitabh sir's character in Shakti was my dream role", he further said,

Speaking about Dream Girl, the movie is set against the backdrop of Mathura. Dream Girl is a comedy of errors with an ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Raj Bhansali among others.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has dubbed in a female's voice for the movie, said in an interview with mid-day: "I had to deliver 25 per cent of my dialogues in a woman's voice. Since I come from a radio background, it's easier for me to modulate my voice. I have spent years behind the mic, mimicking different people. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively."

Earlier, the makers released the first look of Ayushmann which tickled our funny bone. Wearing yellow glass bangles and slippers, he is seen hiding his face under his pallu (veil). This look has created huge anticipation among the audience.

Ayushmann Khurrana will be teaming up with Nushrat Bharucha for the very first time in Dream Girl. Written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Aashish Singh, and it is Ayushmann's first collaboration with Balaji Motion Pictures.

