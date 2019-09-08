Ayushmann Khurrana essays Pooja at Dream Girl's unique musical evening

Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha along with the cast and crew of Dream Girl at the event. Image source: PR

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl is receiving great appreciation for its content and the songs are good too. To create some more excitement, the makers have organised a musical night. What's interesting is that the musical show will have bi vocal singers. The event happened on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Bandra, Mumbai.

At the event, bi vocal singers jammed with the lead cast Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha and the director Raaj Shandilya. While Ayushmann spoke to the media and the audience as Pooja, the character he plays in the film, the evening saw a powerhouse of live performances by Meet bros and the bi-vocal singers.

The singers performed on all the three songs of the film which have released till now and gave a live performance on the new song which is yet to be released.

The makers are promoting this film in unique ways, which is turning fruitful for the film. Ever since the trailer of the Dream Girl released, it has been receiving wide appreciation for its quirky and unique theme. Ayushmann Khurrana's portrayal as Pooja has received accolades from his fans and peers in the industry. The national-award-winning actor has become the talk of the town for his performances in films like Article 15, Andhadhun. The audience is excited to see him as Pooja in Dream Girl now.

Dream Girl showcases Ayushmann playing a guy who dresses up as women characters for the local dramas and confidently so, which leads him to pick up a job in a radio station which requires him to speak to the listeners in an effeminate voice! Within no time, the quirky Pooja takes over the whole city with her inviting voice and soothes every one who calls her.

A fortnight ago, the makers of the film dropped the trailer of the quirky family entertainer, which is already winning hearts. Apart from the hilarious behind-the-scene videos, the makers have released four hit songs, Radhe Radhe, Dil ka Telephone, Dhagala Lagali, and Iq Mulaqaat which have been widely loved by the fans.

Boasting of a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Raj Bhansali, Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

Also Read: Dream Girl: Meet Ayushmann Khurrana aka Pooja's crazy lovers; the list is long!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates