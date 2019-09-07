Dream Girl: Meet Ayushmann Khurrana aka Pooja's crazy lovers; the list is long!

The newest sensation in town is Ayushmann Khurrana's film, Dream Girl. The high concept family entertainer has Ayushmann Khurrana in a never seen before avatar. His beautiful, serenading voice makes him the go-to person for the callers of a hotline in Mathura. Balancing between a beautiful girlfriend in Nushrat Bharucha and four poojaris aka lovers, Ayushmann Khurrana packs a solid punch with Dream Girl.

The versatile actor is set to break gender stereotypes in a comical and quirky way. Complimenting his character is a crackling ensemble cast consisting of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht, Raj Bhansali among others. In fact, the zany song 'Dil ka telephone' that released last month, outlines Pooja's lovers' equations with her and sets the tone of the rest of the story of the movie.

While Annu Kapoor as Ayushmann's father and Manjot Singh as his best friend Smiley create quite a few hilarious situations in his personal life. His dadi is yet another interesting character. Her one-liners, coupled with slapstick comedy, promise to leave the audience in splits.

Vijay Raaz plays a Haryanvi cop, who's more of a poet than a cop, and seems to be ready to break all rules for his newfound love!

Next up is Haryana's wannabe 'Justin Bieber' who's ready to die and kill for her. Depending on what the situation demands!

Straight out of 'Stree', Abhishek Banerjee is Mathura's poster boy for 'baal brahmachari', who is quick to turn around and fall in love with Ayushmann Khurrana. Things complicate when he turns out to be Pooja aka Karm's brother-in-law!

And finally the man-hating feminist - Nidhi Bisht as Roma, who's lopsided feminism goes to extreme measures as she wrestles the boys for a piece of Pooja. Another character that is sure to win the viewer's attention is Dadi. Her one-liners coupled with slapstick comedy is bound to bowl you over. Look out for her scenes with Ayushmann Khurrana and we promise, you won't be disappointed.

The film is directed by Raaj Shandilyaa and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates