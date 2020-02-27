Ayushmann Khurrana is all praises for Taapsee Pannu's Thappad

Anubhav Sinha's Thappad is making all the right noise ever since the trailer of the movie was released. The movie will hit the silver screens tomorrow and earlier, a special screening of the movie was held and witnessed various Bollywood celebs in attendance.

Amongst others, Ayushmann Khurrana was present too, the actor earlier worked with director Anubhav Sinha in last years Article 15 which was one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2019. Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurana were seen having a heartfelt discussion about the movie and how the content stands out and makes one think.

Touted to be this year's PINK, the movie is creating a rage for its unique content. The second trailer of the movie received a strike on YouTube owing to the fact that it was reported by millions of users as urged by the makers and Taapsee.

Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead is directed by Anubhav Sushila Sinha and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Sudesh Kumar and Anubhav Sushila Sinha; will release on 28th February. Thappad had its first preview at Delhi and was hosted by Sudhir Mishra the second one being hosted by Hansal Mehta at Jaipur and the third one at Bhopal hosted by Vishal Bhardwaj.

