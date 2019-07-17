Ayushmann Khurrana joins #SareeTwitter trend to promote Dream Girl; see photo

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana wore a blue saree to promote his upcoming film, Dream Girl. He shared the photo on his social media account and his fans can't get enough of a saree-clad Ayushmann

Ayushmann Khurrana. Picture Courtesy: Twitter

Ayushmann Khurrana won peoples hearts with his act of a fearless cop in his latest film, Article 15. The actor is now making fans literally bursting in laughter with his latest photo on social media. Ayushmann joined the bandwagon of the #SareeTwitter trend that has gotten infectious on social media. The photo had him draped loosely in a blue coloured saree over a white tee. He was also wearing a set of bangles and rubber slippers while he was seated comfortably on a scooter.

Take a look at the picture here:

Well, this isn't the first time that he donned a traditional attire. The makers earlier released poster in which, a saree-clad Ayushmann is seated on a scooter. Wearing yellow glass bangles and slippers, he is seen hiding his worried face under his pallu (veil) has created huge anticipation amongst the audience. In the backdrop, the poster has a temple and the boards of two establishments—Jeewan Maran Shop and Shri Ram Leela Seva Samiti.

Recently, there has been an addition to the Dream Girl family. Manjot Singh who was last seen in Fukrey franchise is all set to play Ayushmann Khurrana's best friend in the film.

Delighted Manjot shared, "I am thrilled to work with Ayushmann and director Raaj Shaandilyaa. It is one of the funniest scripts I have read in a while and the journey has been super fun". The king of unconventional cinema, Ayushmann Khurrana will be teaming up with the Nushrat Bharucha.

Written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film stars Nushrat Bharucha as the female lead. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Aashish Singh, it is Ayushmann's first collaboration with Balaji Motion Pictures. After the humongous success of AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to rule the box office with Dream Girl.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI