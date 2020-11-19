Ayushmann Khurrana pens emotional birthday wish for brother Aparshakti
The pictures posted by the 'Vicky Donor' actor reflect the warmth of the bond the siblings share with each other. Khurrana captioned the post with a heartfelt message
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday marked the birthday of his younger brother, Aparshakti, also an actor with a special Instagram post. The 'Andhadhun' actor dug out a couple of pictures of the two of them to send out out a virtual 'Happy Birthday' wish.
View this post on Instagram
The pictures posted by the 'Vicky Donor' actor reflect the warmth of the bond the siblings share with each other. Khurrana captioned the post with a heartfelt message.
"When you were born I was hardly three but I remember that day quite vividly. I'd long hair and papa had tied a tight pony, because of which I really wanted to cry. Had put on a brave facade in front of him and thought I will break down when I will see mama," he wrote.
"Mama was obviously in the hospital (PGI Chandigarh). And when I saw you for the first time I forgot about my pain. You were beautiful. And you've grown up to be the most beautiful human. I have never shared this story with you. Happy birthday Apari @aparshakti_khurana, Love you!" he added along with a red heart emoticon.
