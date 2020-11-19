Ayushmann Khurrana pens emotional birthday wish for brother Aparshakti

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday marked the birthday of his younger brother, Aparshakti, also an actor with a special Instagram post. The 'Andhadhun' actor dug out a couple of pictures of the two of them to send out out a virtual 'Happy Birthday' wish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

The pictures posted by the 'Vicky Donor' actor reflect the warmth of the bond the siblings share with each other. Khurrana captioned the post with a heartfelt message.

"When you were born I was hardly three but I remember that day quite vividly. I'd long hair and papa had tied a tight pony, because of which I really wanted to cry. Had put on a brave facade in front of him and thought I will break down when I will see mama," he wrote.

"Mama was obviously in the hospital (PGI Chandigarh). And when I saw you for the first time I forgot about my pain. You were beautiful. And you've grown up to be the most beautiful human. I have never shared this story with you. Happy birthday Apari @aparshakti_khurana, Love you!" he added along with a red heart emoticon.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever