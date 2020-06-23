Ayushmann Khurrana plays father, son, and his son's wife in an ad going viral!

The star is seen playing the role of a girl after his superhit movie Dream Girl. Ayushmann Khurrana never fails to impress us either with his clutter-breaking film subjects or his remarkable on-screen characters. He always pushes the benchmark even in his advertisements as clearly evident in the three different looks that he pulled off for this.

Ayushmann plays three different roles in the ad! He plays the role of a father, the son and even his wife in the advertisement. Ayushmann will be seen as a girl after Dream Girl, his blockbuster film and he is unrecognizable in the video. He wears white salwar-kameez, lipstick and also flirts with the husband, played by Ayushmann himself.

As a father, Ayushmann sports spectacles and salt-pepper hair and wears kurta-pyjama. His third look sees him play his age and it seems like he is trying his hand in cooking and impress his wife, which is also played by him. His shirt is smeared with food and he is looking to impress his wife.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, also starring Amitabh Bachchan. The film had an OTT release owing to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdown. Speaking about working with 'idol' Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann told mid-day, "It's hard to be a professional actor around your screen idol. I am glad he wasn't playing himself — the alpha male with a [deep] baritone. He was playing a character, wearing deceitful make-up. So, there wasn't a hint of the legend on set. But after pack-up every day, I would pinch myself to believe that I was, in fact, sharing screen space with him."

Gulabo Sitabo, which was supposed to be a theatre release, was finally shown to the people on the web. The makers released the film on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020. The film tells the tale of Mirza (Amitabh Bachchan) – a 78-year-old landlord, who would move heaven and earth for his most prized possession – an old depleted mansion in the heart of Lucknow. And 'Baankey' (Ayushmann Khurrana), a tenant in this prized mansion, whose shrewdness matches that of Mirza, and with whom he indulges in ceaseless arguments and banter.

