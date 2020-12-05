Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his method of choosing films and brand endorsements

Ayushmann Khurrana aims to entertain people not only through his films, but also brand endorsements. He feels that anything with his name should have a distinct storytelling concept, which reflects what he stands for. Similarly, he is keen to know the message that the makers aim to promote via an ad. He says he is a responsible actor.

"When I choose my films, I only look at the story that it is trying to tell. I try and understand if the concept will be clutter-breaking, if it is fresh and not done to death and if it will deliver superlative entertainment," Ayushmann said.

"When I choose brands I end up endorsing, I'm most keen to know what is the story they are looking to tell the people of India through me and how innovatively are they going to convey this piece of communication so that it somehow stands apart," he added.

Ayushmann feels responsible that anything that has his name attached should entertain people.

"I feel responsible that when I'm personally reaching out to people across the country, across age groups, it needs to deliver a kind of entertaining communication that's unique to me. If you observe, most of my brands have a distinct storytelling concept, which is reflective of who I am and what I stand for," he explained.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news