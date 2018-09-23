Ayushmann Khurrana speaks about wife Tahira Kashyap's breast cancer

bollywood

In an exclusive interaction with mid-day online, Ayushmann Khurrana spoke, how he learned about wife Tahira Kashyap's breast cancer on his birthday

Ayushmann Khurrana with his wife Tahira Kashyap (Pic/Ayushmann's Instagram Account)

On Saturday, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram account to reveal that she has been diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer. The actor's wife said, "I was detected with (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area."

On the other hand, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is busy promoting his two upcoming films, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. When mid-day online reached out to Ayushmann to understand how he is balancing this phase. The VJ-turned-actor said, "Last week has been very difficult because I got to know about it (Tahira's illness) on my birthday. I've been spending time in the hospital with her on my birthday. Thankfully, today she got discharged and that is why she posted about it on Instagram. So, it was kind of a relief for us, and her surgery was successful. So, that's why I am more chirpy today, and it's a happy day."

The post shared by Tahira is extremely powerful and rightly shows that she is a fighter. From calling herself the half Indian Angelina Jolie to missing out the opportunity on competing with the Kardashians, the post is all about being optimistic about things in life.

She says that this phase has given a new definition to her life. "This obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it's unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can't do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware."

Through the post, Tahira also tried spreading awareness about realizing the early symptoms of breast cancer. "Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses."

