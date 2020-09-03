Ayushmann Khurrana starts physical transformation process for role of cross-functional athlete

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has started work on physically transforming himself for his role of a cross-functional athlete in an upcoming love story directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Ayushmann posted a few pictures on Instagram Story of a virtual meeting with trainer Rakesh Udiyar.

"Here we go!" he captioned the frames, along with a powerlifting emoji. Ayushmann tagged his director Abhishek Kapoor in the post. Have a look right here:

"It is now certain that Ayushmann is hiding his look. He is purposely being elusive on social media because he doesn't want anyone to get a glimpse of his transformation before he starts shooting. Since he plays a cross-functional athlete for the first time, Ayushmann will have to change his body type completely and that first look is definitely a big visual for everyone to catch hold of. He is definitely protecting his look, or else why would he not upload his images?" a source said.

Ayushmann is right now in Chandigarh, and the source added: "We think he intends to do just that till the first look is released by him," adding: "Abhishek and Ayushmann have definitely planned a big surprise for the audience."

The yet-untitled love story has Ayushmann pairing up with Vaani Kapoor for the time.

