Ayushmann Khurrana writes poetry, paints to stay busy in isolation

Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to share some self-composed shayari about the families that have been severely affected by the outbreak. "Ab ameer ka har din ravivar ho gaya, aur gareeb hai apne somvaar ke intezaar mein. Ab ameer ka har din seh parivaar ho gaya hai, aur gareeb hai apne rozgaar ke intezaar mein," he wrote, even sharing a video of how he is spending time with family in self-isolation.

In the video, he is seen painting along with his kids and wife Tahira Kashyap.

Khurrana's brother Aparshakti also urged people to not panic. "Do you remember the last time your life was as slow as it is today? We've been part of the rat race since so long that we barely got time to connect even with ourselves. Today, I can't help but see a bright side of this pandemic. A side which is telling us to

slow down, to reflect, to introspect, to connect with others while connecting with our own selves (sic)," he shared.



Meanwhile, after having earned rave reviews for his act in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Khurrana will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo and an untitled action thriller with Anubhav Sinha, after he last collaborated with the director on Article 15.

