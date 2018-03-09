B.Com girl student stabbed to death in Chennai

Aswini died on the spot. The assailant, Alagesan, was caught by the public and handed over to police

Chennai: A first-year commerce student, M. Aswini, was stabbed to death outside her college in Chennai on Friday. Police said the attacker was arrested.

Aswini was studying in Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research in K.K. Nagar here. She hailed from Chennai.

