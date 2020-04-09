B Praak: Kuch bhi ho jaye song is based on deception

An overwhelming response to B Praak-composed Akshay Kumar-starrer Filhaal encouraged the musician-actor team to announce a second edition of the single, only a few weeks before the country went into lockdown. The project is one among an array put on the backburner in the wake of the pandemic, with the development sending Praak looking out for other means to entertain his fans. Releasing today, his audio-only song, Kuch bhi ho jaye, is precisely that. "With people being stuck at home, artistes [must find] a way to entertain them. We want to give them something new to listen to. This is a sad song, based on deception," says Praak, who has sung and composed the track that has Jaani take writing credits.

When the country inches back to normalcy, the Teri mitti crooner is set to dive head-first into the shoot of Filhaal 2, also featuring Nupur Sanon, before he gives his undivided attention to his film commitments. "In 2021, there are movies like [Kumar-starrer] Bachchan Pandey, in which I have three songs, and Qismat 2, apart from another venture."



Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in Filhaal

Making the most of the opportunities that the industry has to offer to musicians working in Bollywood as well as in the independent music space, Praak shuns suggestions of his lot not getting a free-hand when working on film music. "There is no pressure. I've never been bound [to create a certain kind of track]. Even for Bachchan Pandey, we would simply be told to create a track for a given situation. In fact, often, and especially when working for the Punjabi film industry, the film is tweaked to accommodate the songs that are created for it."

He is certain that the future of Indian film music will mimic that in Hollywood. "There, singers tie-up with companies, but release songs on their own channels. Here too, the future will be [driven by] independent artistes. People have understood the business, and how they must monetise from streaming apps and other platforms." He doesn't disregard the fact that being in Kumar's good books has afforded him a leeway in Bollywood. "Akshay sir has given me my entry in Bollywood. Due to him, I've got a lot of work."

