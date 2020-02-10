B Praak: Akshay Kumar sir said we should do part two

Akshay Kumar appears to be the man with the Midas touch. If every film of the actor collects several hundred crores at the box-office, his first seemingly innocuous single, Filhaal, emerged to be among the best performing songs of 2019. The composer of the Nupur Sanon starrer, B Praak reveals that it was Kumar's idea to bring out the second edition of the song. "We knew Filhaal would work, but didn't anticipate the kind of response it got. Akshay sir said we should make a sequel. The cast has been retained. We're yet to shoot the song. We're simply taking the story forward. Apart from that, there's no link to the original. Part two is different, both musically and lyrically. Currently, we're working on the concepts and are contemplating when to commence shooting," Praak tells mid-day.

While actors like Salman Khan have known to keep a watchful eye on their film's music, Kumar's particular interest in the field was made evident after he heaped praise on Praak for his work in Kesari. For the composer, Kumar has always been musically inclined. "This year too, I have five songs with him in Bollywood. If he doesn't like something, he'll state it upfront, and then we go back and present something else. [It's great that] we have that equation."

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in Filhaal

At the close of this month, Praak's will be the culminating act of the Punjabi music festival, Gaana Crossblade. Prod him on why Punjabi songs have been able to appease in ways that music of no other language has, and he says, "Punjabi language is similar to Hindi, and can be woven along with Hindi and English. Also, Punjabi music is no longer just folk music. Filhaal was a Hindi song, but my stanzas are in Punjabi. We've been able to retain our style, despite singing in [Hindi-dominated] Bollywood."

