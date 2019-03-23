B S Yeddyurapp rubbishes allegations of bribing party top brass

national

BJP's Karnataka chief says I-T dept has inquired into the allegations and found the documents to be fake

B S Yeddyurappa. Pic/AFP

Bengaluru: The BJP's Karnataka Chief B S Yeddyurappa rubbished as "atrocious and malicious" the allegation that he had paid Rs 1,800 crore as bribe to the party top brass, after the Congress demanded a Lokpal probe into the issue.'

The Income Tax department has inquired into the allegation and it has been found that the documents are "fake", the former Karnataka CM claimed, terming it as a "closed chapter". He accused the Congress of raising the issue, as it was "frustrated" over its "imminent defeat" in the Lok Sabha polls.

"To be frank all the issues being raised by the Congress including one raised by them today about alleged payment of crores of rupees has been already inquired and it was found that documents are fake," Yeddyurappa said in a statement. He said the I-T department officials found that the documents, signatures and notes were forged.

Rs 1,800cr

Amount of bribe the Cong alleged he paid the BJP top brass

Documents appear to be doubtful: I-T

Amid allegations of former Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa having paid '1,800 crore to BJP leaders, the Income Tax Department on Friday issued a clarification saying its one-and-half-year-old searches yielding "loose sheets" of papers containing "numerical entries" against "some individual names" appear to be doubtful as the originals are not available.

