B-Town Buzz: Abhay Deol has turned artist, makes a self-portrait

Abhay Deol has turned artist. He has been experimenting with water colours. His first work is a self-portrait. "Let the water flow, let the colour bleed, let go of control. Reinvent yourself... go paint," he captioned his Insta post. Fans pointed out that he had forgotten to add his dimples to the painting. Others felt he looked like Johnny Sack from The Sopranos.

Smear campaign at work

A Pakistani law enforcement agency has booked singer Meesha Shafi for staging a smear campaign against singer-actor Ali Zafar. In April 2018, Shafi took to social media to accuse the Chashme Baddoor (2013) actor of sexually abusing her in the wake of the #MeToo movement. In response, Zafar filed a defamation suit against her. He alleged that fake social media accounts had been created to target him at Shafi's behest.

Solving spam problems

Fed up of spam comments on his social media handle, Vijay Varma shared a photograph with a pup and wrote, "I could play his dad in the biopic, right?" A spam account immediately commented on the actor's post: "Hello friends, love life problem, marriage life problem, DM me and follow me." The actor took notice of the comment and replied, "Do let me know if you have any such problems as well." Netizens were amused.

