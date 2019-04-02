B-Town Buzz: Adah Sharma to make her digital debut

bollywood

Adah Sharma plays a college girl battling depression in upcoming short film MoH

Adah Sharma

Commando 2 (2017) actor Adah Sharma makes her digital debut with the upcoming short film, MoH. She plays a college girl battling depression. The actor describes it as an emotional story, "which will connect with a lot of young people." Director duo Kabir Thapar and Kevin Kailash Muthiah selected her because of the actor's connect with the youth on social media.

On the professional front, Adah Sharma has been roped in to play the leading lady in the Telugu investigative thriller Kalki. The 26-year-old actress is doing a period film after 1920, which released in 2008. The actress has also been paired with actor Neil Nitin Mukesh in his younger brother Naman's directorial debut, Bypass Road.

Song of the Valley

Soni Razdan and British Indian actor Anisa Butt feature in Kashmiri singer Yawar Abdal's new music video, Yumbarzaloo, which has been directed by Danish Renzu. It was shot in the Valley and Razdan particularly liked wearing the traditional Kashmiri attire, pherans, for the shoot.

Together act

Vatsal Seth and wife Ishita Dutta shot for an ad film in Jaipur recently. The two, who like working together, say they have more projects lined up as a twosome.

