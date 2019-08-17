B-town buzz: Alia Bhatt's in a hurry; Ranbir Kapoor's Ladakh selfie

bollywood

Alia Bhatt steps out for Raksha Bandhan while Tanushree Dutta lashes out at Nana Patekar.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stepped out of mentor Karan Johar's Bandra home on Raksha Bandhan day in traditional wear, carrying a basketful of goodies. She made a quick dash to buddy director Ayan Mukerji's bungalow nearby. The actor was spotted exiting Mukerji's home in casual gear, carrying the desi outfit in her hand. What was the tearing hurry to change, Alia?

Ranbir Kapoor in Ladakh

As soon as Ranbir Kapoor arrived at a hotel in Ladakh, staff and fans went on a selfie-taking spree. The actor was in a mood to oblige. He will be shooting for Karan Malhotra's Shamshera in the mountainous region.

Tanushree Dutta hits back at Nana

Tanushree Dutta has lashed out at Nana Patekar for his claims of building homes for the flood-hit in the interiors of Maharashtra. Dutta, who has accused him of sexual misconduct, in a statement said, "Bluffmaster Gogo is at it again. This time with claims of building 500 homes for flood victims. I'm building five million homes on Planet X for the remainder of human race when Armageddon hits Earth! Do people still believe these tall tales from this liar? His Naam Foundation, which has siphoned off millions since 2015 in the name of relief for drought-hit farmers, has done nothing concrete except release media statements."

From the heart

Kunal Pandit, who has rendered tracks in Padmaavat (2018) and Bajirao Mastani (2015), has released his third single, Tu Yahi Toh Chahe. The former Indian Idol contestant has written, composed and crooned the song. Pandit says, "Music comes out only from a damaged heart. All my singles mirror the relationships I've been through in my life."

Also read: B-town buzz: Sonakshi's quiet visit to Moradabad; Nana Patekar back on the road

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates