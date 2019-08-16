B-town buzz: Sonakshi's quiet visit to Moradabad; Nana Patekar back on the road

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha made a quiet visit to Moradabad on Wednesday to record her statement in a fraud case.

Sonakshi Sinha

Though tied up with the promotions of Mission Mangal, Sonakshi Sinha made a quiet visit to Moradabad on Wednesday to record her statement in a fraud case. Event organiser Pramod Sharma has alleged that she was paid Rs 32 lakh for an event, but did a no-show at the last minute. As the actor did not refund the payment, he filed a police complaint against her in his hometown. Last month, UP cops had visited Sona's Mumbai home to record her statement but she was not available. Sinha is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 in Jaipur. The actress will be reprising her role as the lovable Rajjo in the film, which releases on December 20, 2019.

Living the farm sanctuary life

Juhi Chawla is spending some downtime at her family estate in Lugazi, Uganda. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor is a nature lover and a budding organic farmer. So she is making the most of it. Her day begins and ends with leisurely walks in the lush green environs that is home to several animals, including peacocks. The actor-turned-environmentalist was keen to recharge her batteries before beginning work on her next project.

Yeh mehndi rang laayi!

Camera-friendly Warda Nadiadwala did not forget to wave to the paparazzi at a screening of Mission Mangal at Yash Raj Studios, Andheri. What caught our attention was the mehndi on her hands. It looks like the henna artist had dabbed it on her palm. Far from any design, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's wife's mehndi appeared to be smudged. Was it the result of a DIY gone wrong. Or is it the latest trend? Pic/Yogen Shah

Nana hits the road again

After lying low for several months when he was accused of sexual misconduct by Tanushree Dutta in the wake of the #MeToo movement and later given a clean chit, Nana Patekar is back. He visited the flood-hit areas in Sangli and Kolhapur and has promised to rebuild their homes. Pic/PTI



Question hour

Adnan Sami, who celebrates his birthday on August 15, had to contend with some not-so-warm wishes. The singer, who was granted Indian citizenship three years ago, was asked about his lineage on Twitter by a Pakistani troll who asked him where his father was born and died. The singer shot back, "My father was born in 1942 in India and died in 2009 in India. Next! (sic)."

