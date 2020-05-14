B-town Buzz: Amaal Malik records music during COVID-19; Makarand looks unrecognisable

Amaal Mallik recorded with the Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra on Skype for the upcoming biopic of badminton champion Saina Nehwal. He describes it as the most fulfilling way of composing music in the current difficult times.

About 40 musicians came together to bring the music to life for Amole Gupte's Parineeti Chopra-starrer. "It's got Indian melody and lyrics at heart but the orchestra has added another world of dynamics and beauty to the arrangement. It is a fusion of extreme genres," says Mallik, who considers it as one of his most powerful scores.

Unrecognisable

Makarand Deshpande seems to have gone unnoticed in the web show, Hundred. He blames it on his clean-shaven look. The actor is aware that he is known for his long curly locks. "I play a suave businessman in the Hotstar show, so I had to appear neat," he says.

For decades, he has been sporting facial fuzz. Whenever he experiments with his hairstyle, the audience fails to recognise him. The dreadlocks usually are an intrinsic part of his character and have a veritable life of their own. Looks like Mak will be growing his tresses soon.

Speaking of Hundred, the show is about a terminally ill girl looking for thrills, who is hired to be an undercover agent by an ambitious female cop looking for a promotion. It will tell their story as they get together to accomplish their own goal in 100 days.

