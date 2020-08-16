B-town buzz: American honour for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput; family observes prayer meet

Sushant Singh Rajput was honoured for his contribution to cinema and the community by the California State Assembly on India's Independence Day. The late actor's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, received the certificate.

She shared the news on Instagram with a picture on Saturday. In the picture, Shweta displays the certificate given by California State Assembly to the actor.

"On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother's (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us.... are you? Thanks for your support California," she wrote with the image, and put hashtags #GlobalPrayersForSSR, #Warriors4SSR, #CBIForSSR and #Godiswithus.

The certificate states that California State Assembly is giving Sushant the special recognition for his "contribution to Bollywood cinema with special appreciation for all of his philanthropic community work as well as his efforts to promote India's rich culture and heritage".

As part of the #GlobalPrayers4SSR campaign on Saturday, the late actor's family observed a prayer meet in Patna.

Sushant's family has accused his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. Several Bollywood stars, including Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra, have now joined the family's demand for a CBI probe into the death.

