B-town buzz: Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund in copyright controversy

Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar has dashed off a legal notice to the makers of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund over alleged copyright infringement. Sairat (2016) director Nagraj Manjule's film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, founder of Slum Soccer, a Nagpur-based organisation dedicated towards the upliftment of underprivileged children through football. In 2017, Kumar had bought the rights to make a film on the life of one of Barse's students, Akhilesh Paul. As Jhund also focusses on Paul's story it violates the copyrights.

IFFI to pay tributes

Kader Khan and Vidya Sinha

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will pay tribute to actors and filmmakers who passed away this year. The homage section of IFFI, which will be held in Panaji, Goa, from November 20 to 28, will showcase films of Mrinal Sen, Rajkumar Barjatya, Kader Khan, Veeru Devgan, Girish Karnad, Vidya Sinha, Khayyam, Rama Guha Thakurta, Vijaya Mulay, Ram Mohan and M J Radhakrishana. This newly-introduced section is to mark the 50th year of the festival, which will showcase 200 films from 76 countries. Karan Johar will host the opening ceremony.

Dancing on the beach

After matching steps with Govinda in FryDay (2018), Digangana Suryavanshi has now shot for her first music video, Chingari ban ghoome re. The track has been rendered by Nakash Aziz and Shefali Juneja. Best remembered for her small screen outing, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera, she also featured in Mukesh Bhatt's production, Jalebi (2018). The video, which also features newbie Atul Anand, was shot in Maldives. Suryavanshi says, "Music videos have more creativity as the entire story has to be narrated in a couple of minutes."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates