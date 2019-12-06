B-town buzz: DJ Akbar Sami reunites with Himesh Reshammiya; Sanjay Gadhvi to direct again

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

DJ Akbar Sami has reunited with Himesh Reshammiya for the reprised version of Teri Meri Kahaani in his upcoming film, Happy Hardy And Heer. Their earlier collaborations include Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Suroor.

The sweet sound of victory

Veteran singer Sudesh Bhosale has lent his voice to the Mard Maratha song in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. Music composer duo Ajay-Atul could only think of him to render the victory track. "I am a Maratha. Singing about our history, warriors and their greatness fills me with pride for Maharashtra. The song turned out to be of my style too. It is power-packed and energetic," he says.

After a gap

Seven years after his last film, Ajab Gazabb Love (2012), Sanjay Gadhvi will wield the directorial baton again. The director of the first two parts of the Dhoom franchise makes his digital debut with Operation Parindey, which is inspired by events post the surgical strikes. Amit Sadh and Rahul Dev feature in the thriller.

