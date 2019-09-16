B-town Buzz: Farhan Saeed calls Salim Merchant song a 'total copy'

Farhan Saeed, a former member of Pakistan's popular band Jal, slammed Salim Merchant for copying his song Roiyaan. Calling Salim's version a "total copy", he took to Twitter to share his displeasure. Farhan wrote, Someone just sent me @salim_merchant song HAREYA, which is a total copy of my song ROIYAAN. I wonder they have the audacity to call themselves artists when they steal someone's work. Karna hi hai to pooch ke kuro aur ager poochna nahin hai to at least acha to kuro! #stopstealing [sic]"

Merchant responded: "It's a mere coincidence that the chorus of Haareya is like your song." In his tweet he wrote, "Farhan I just heard your song. It's a mere coincidence that the chorus of Haareya is like your song. To be honest I’ve never heard it before. It happens many a times when notes have a natural progression from each other. @Sulaiman & I have a track record of never plagiarising. [sic]" To which Saeed pointed out that it was "another co-incidence" that they share the same lyricist, Kumaar.

Salim Merchant concluded, "Why don't you check with him! If i had to copy, I would have done that way long back in my career. I really wish I had heard your song before I made mine. Would have surely made changes to our composition to make it sound different from yours. Anyway, Hope you understand.. [sic]"

Luck by chance

Veteran actor Parikshit Sahni says the acting was never his first love and it is because of his father, the late Balraj Sahni, that he keeps getting parts in films. Sahni says, "People cast me thinking I might know something really good about acting. I have written some scripts but no one took me seriously, as they thought I was an actor."

