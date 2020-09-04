B-Town Buzz: Fatima Sana Shaikh back in action; Krishna Bhatt begins work on Maaya new season

Fatima Sana Shaikh makes her directorial debut with the music video of the track Palkein kholo, which has been sung and composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It is inspired by Urdu poet Bashir Badr's verse. "The song is about appreciating people during these unprecedented times," says Shaikh who also features in the video along with pet dog Bijli. "I had been pestering Vishal sir to make a film with me and when he made this offer, I jumped at it," she says. The actor shot the video during the lockdown with her brother as crew member.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh will next be seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhati alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh followed by Anurag Basu's Ludo.

A thrilling ride

Vikram Bhatt's director daughter Krishna begins work on the fourth outing of the web series, Maaya, next month. The erotic thriller is about scorned relationships, "which makes the subject more intense," she says. After assisting her father in films like 1921 (2018), Raaz Reboot (2016) and Love Games (2016), she made her directorial debut with the web series, Untouchables (2018), followed by the three seasons of Maaya. Krishna prefers being behind the camera.

It will be interesting to see star cast for Maaya 4. The producer-director is currently show running for Twisted 3.

