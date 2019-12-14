B-town buzz: Freida Pinto with beau attends sister's wedding; Nick's dog more loved than PeeCee's?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Freida Pinto and photographer beau Cory Tran were in Assam to attend Freida's sister Sharon's nuptials. The Slumdog Millionaire (2008) actor shared snapshots from the ceremony on social media. Sharon, who wed Biplab, had a traditional Assamese wedding. Freida ensured that Tran dress up in Indian wear. As Assam is in turmoil over the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, eyebrows have been raised over the timing of Freida's post. We assume the celebrations were held before the protests escalated.

PeeCee has a reason to worry

A year after her marriage, there is something that is troubling Priyanka Chopra Jonas. On The Late Late Show with James Corden, husband Nick Jonas revealed that his pet pooch Gino is causing a 'division in the family'. Gino's Instagram handle has more followers than PeeCee's pooch Diana's account. PeeCee's doggy has been on the photo-sharing site since 2018 and has 148k followers. Gino made his social media debut last month and already has 330k followers. Gino appears to be more loved than Diana. And PeeCee is not liking it.

On the set

After playing Ravi Kishan's wife in the John Abraham-starrer Batla House, Sonam Arora is now playing Sushant Singh's better half in Rangbaaz Phirse. The second season of the web series, starring Jimmy Sheirgill, sees her character age from a young girl to her 40s. Working with Singh proved to be a learning experience. The veteran actor imparted quite a few acting tips.

