B-town buzz: Has Ananya Panday pierced her nose?

Has Ananya Panday pierced her nose? As soon as she posted pictures from the set of Khaali Peeli in Mahabaleshwar, Sonam K Ahuja commented, "I like the piercing, sweetheart (sic)." Panday will be seen flaunting a stud in Maqbool Khan's film, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to share a series of images of her shooting for the film in Mahabaleshwar and Wai in Maharashtra. In of the post, Ananya was seen posing for a photographers with her crew and in another she was clicked in a scenic location. Here's a look at her posts:

Set in Mumbai, Khaali Peeli, directed by Maqbool Khan, is a young, edgy rollercoaster ride that kick-starts one night when a boy meets a girl. This film will be Ishaan Khatter's second Bollywood film after Dhadak. He made his acting debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds. As for Ananya, she made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 and was then seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Desh done, Videsh remains

Picture courtesy/ PTI

Over the weekend, Karan Johar completed the location hunt for Takht. After scouting for shooting spots in Rajasthan, the team reached Agra for a recce. They also visited the Taj Mahal. KJo will also be checking out locales in Europe. Knowing his penchant for shooting in foreign locales, it is hardly a surprise, even though the multi-starrer is about the Mughals. It revolves around the battle of succession between emperor Shah Jahan's sons, Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb. Perhaps some old-world palace in European nation can be passed off as a Mughal court.

