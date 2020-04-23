B-town buzz: Hema Malini is spending lockdown with pets; Jubin Nautiyal is quarantining in Dehradun

While husband Dharmendra is at their Lonavala farm, Hema Malini is spending lockdown at her Juhu home with pet dogs. The veteran star provided a glimpse of her 'special family members' on Twitter. She shared pictures of Snoopy, the stray she adopted as a puppy. She also has a Golden Retriever called Gypsy "who has now grown old and spends the entire afternoon with me (sic)."

Song of the hills

Jubin Nautiyal is spending lockdown in hometown Dehradun. The Tum hi aana singer is keeping fans entertained through virtual performances from his rooftop. Considering the picturesque backdrop in the hilly terrain, fans have now asked for a virtual concert. He has lined up a show on April 26, which will stream live on his social media handles. Nautiyal will render Bollywood as well as English tracks.

